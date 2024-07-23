BLACKPINK’s Lisa is Louis Vuitton’s new House Ambassador: “So honored”

Lisa isn’t just a “Rockstar” — the BLACKPINK member is now a fashion star, too.

The singer has been named a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton, after attending the label’s Fall-Winter 2024 show in Paris. “I feel so honored to be working with a such great brand that I admire,” she says in a statement. “So I’m really looking forward to making greater moments with Louis Vuitton.”

She says she admires the label’s “originality” and its “iconic monogram,” adding, “I aim to be someone who can maintain originality.”

Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, said in a statement, “I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling.”

He added, “She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

BLACKPINK will reunite in 2025 for new music and a tour.

