Blake Lively jokes she’d rather choose a favorite child than a favorite Taylor Swift song

Taylor Swift‘s friends get asked all the time to choose their favorite era or favorite song by the superstar, and most of them play along. But one of her closest pals simply refused to answer, calling the question “insane.”

While appearing on the Australian TV show The Project, Blake was asked, “If you could choose any Swiftie song to soundtrack your life, what would it be?” With mock exasperation, Blake replied, “You can’t ask me to pick one song. That’s a wild question.”

“Honestly, I love her music too much to pick one song,” she continued. “I could tell you my favorite child sooner if you would like to know that answer.”

“I’m joking,” she added. “I genuinely don’t have a favorite child. Or song.”

Taylor is the godmother of the four children Blake shares with husband Ryan Reynolds: James, Inez, Betty and Olin. While she’s mentioned James, Inez and Betty in one of her songs, Taylor has yet to get Olin, who’s only 1 year old, into her lyrics — but we bet she’ll think of a way.

Meanwhile, Jenny Slate, Blake’s co-star in her new movie It Ends With Us, did have an answer. She mentioned loving “Bejeweled” and “Karma,” and said she’s lip-synched Reputation to her daughter.

