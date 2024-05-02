Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Blake Lively Starring In “It Ends With Us”

May 2, 2024 1:13PM EDT
Colleen Hoover is a very popular romance novelist who is getting to see one of her books on the big screen, with Blake Lively as the star!  “It Ends With Us” centers around Lily Bloom, played by Lively, who is just starting her life after college. She meets and falls in love with neurosurgeon Ryle (played by Justin Baldoni), but is thrown for a loop when her first love, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar) comes back in the picture.

Look for it in theaters this summer!

