Blake Lively Wears Britney Spears’ Former Dress To Movie Premiere

August 8, 2024 12:24PM EDT
Blake Lively paid a little tribute to Britney Spears by wearing her $10,000 vintage Versace gown to the premiere of “It Ends With Us”. The butterflies in the design was also a nod to her character’s journey in the movie.

And she revealed the romantic gift hubby Ryan Reynolds gave to her when they started dating. He would send her a bouquet of flowers every week with a card including something that happened or something they said that week. Swoon. It worked, as they’ve been together 13 years and have “4,000 children.”

