“Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis receives royal honor for the new year

“Bleeding Love” singer Leona Lewis is one of several British celebrities who learned they’re receiving a special title from King Charles III in the U.K.’s annual New Year’s Honours List.

Leona is being made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, not only in recognition of her achievements in music — she’s sold over 35 million records worldwide — but because of her charity work.

On X, formerly Twitter, Leona wrote, “This recognition is very symbolic to me. Not only for my music but for the causes and charities I’ve worked with over the years to bring support to some of the most vulnerable in our society. For me, this honor means that I can bring even more vital awareness to organizations that are literally saving lives.”

“From incredible charities that are working tirelessly to provide life saving aid to children, to the amazing animal welfare organisations that are rescuing, rehabilitating and making the world a more compassionate place. I live for this work and I’m continually inspired to do more,” she added.

Leona vowed to continue to use her platform to “make the world a kinder place however I can,” adding, “The little girl from Hackney is now an OBE.”

