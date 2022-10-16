Blink 182 is back and coming to Cleveland. We have tickets for you.

Mix 94-1 has your tickets to see the return of BLINK 182 – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – May 16th.

The “Princes Of Pop Punk” are back – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

Their first tour in nearly 10 years and Mix 94-1 has the hookup.

Tickets on-sale at LiveNation.com, but the Mighty Mix has done it again.

LISTEN to WIN tickets every day, all this week at 12:30 and 4:30pm.

