Blink 182 is back and coming to Cleveland. We have tickets for you.

October 16, 2022 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 has your tickets to see the return of BLINK 182 – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – May 16th.

The “Princes Of Pop Punk” are back – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

Their first tour in nearly 10 years and Mix 94-1 has the hookup.

 

Tickets on-sale at LiveNation.com, but the Mighty Mix has done it again.

LISTEN to WIN tickets every day, all this week at 12:30 and 4:30pm.

From the ALWAYS station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!

