Blogging Mom Says Son “Never Got As Many Likes” As Her Other Kids

A blogging mom from ATL is in some trouble after saying to her followers that her six year old gets the “least” likes out of all her children.

This weekend, Katie Bower’s son celebrated his birthday. Katie gushed about his personality, and kind heart.

Things took a turn when she said, “Instagram never liked my munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there.”

Even though she tried to clean up her comments, readers let Bowers have it in the comment section. Yesterday, she archived the post.

Do you think that the mom meant any harm with her post? Did you have an issue with the post?