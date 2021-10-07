      Weather Alert

Blue Alert Issued After State Trooper Shot Near Findlay

Oct 7, 2021 @ 5:48am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued a Blue Alert.

It’s for a suspect accused of shooting a state trooper in Hancock County early Thursday morning.

It’s a statewide and regionwide search for 42-year-old Robert Hathorn and the vehicle he was driving.

That’s a 2016 black Chevy Suburban with Michigan license C7482198.

Trooper Josef Brobst was transported to the hospital from the incident on I-75 just outside of Findlay.

No word on his condition.

Call or dial 911 if you see the suspect or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

