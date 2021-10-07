Blue Alert Issued After State Trooper Shot Near Findlay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued a Blue Alert.
It’s for a suspect accused of shooting a state trooper in Hancock County early Thursday morning.
It’s a statewide and regionwide search for 42-year-old Robert Hathorn and the vehicle he was driving.
That’s a 2016 black Chevy Suburban with Michigan license C7482198.
Trooper Josef Brobst was transported to the hospital from the incident on I-75 just outside of Findlay.
No word on his condition.
Call or dial 911 if you see the suspect or the vehicle.
You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.