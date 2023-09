Hilarious little moment backstage as Tina Knowles, aka Beyonce’s mom, was getting ready for B’s birthday show. You can hear her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, in the background saying, “Grandma, are you making another video again??” LOL Guilty!

Blue has taken center stage dancing up a storm with her mom on tour too!