October 5, 2022 12:00AM EDT
Blue Man Group is comin’ and we’re getting you in for free.
It’s the world-famous Blue Man Group – Returning to the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas Monday night!
Listen to Mix 94-1 all weekend. Anytime you hear THIS song…
…or THIS song…
Text the word BLUE to 330-583-1673 for your chance to win tickets to the show!
But ONLY when you hear “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha OR (the original recipe) “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 this weekend only.
NOT when you hear this song –
OR this song…
Or this one (although my Mom loves it)-
And not this one either (despite it being a real toe-tapper!)
And DEFINITELY not when this happens. We can’t help you there!
Anyway- Be listening and good luck. From the station givin’ away the BLUE stuff… I mean GOOD stuff….
