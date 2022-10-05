Blue Man Group is comin’ and we’re getting you in for free.

It’s the world-famous Blue Man Group – Returning to the Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas Monday night!

Listen to Mix 94-1 all weekend. Anytime you hear THIS song…

…or THIS song…

Text the word BLUE to 330-583-1673 for your chance to win tickets to the show!

But ONLY when you hear “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha OR (the original recipe) “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 this weekend only.

NOT when you hear this song –

OR this song…

Or this one (although my Mom loves it)-

And not this one either (despite it being a real toe-tapper!)

And DEFINITELY not when this happens. We can’t help you there!

Anyway- Be listening and good luck. From the station givin’ away the BLUE stuff… I mean GOOD stuff….

Mix 94-1!