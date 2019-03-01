Blueberry Bacon. Yay or Nay?
By Sarah
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:19 AM

While shopping at her local Whole Foods, a California woman was shocked by what she saw in the bacon aisle. “What I beheld next was something I wasn’t prepared for,” she told TODAY Food.
The gourmet supermarket chain was selling raw bacon, marinated in flavors like blueberry, apple cinnamon, and even coffee.
Liz Pollack used terms like “stomach-turning” and “upsetting” to describe the display, saying, “Nothing is sacred, not even the most beloved of breakfast foods.”
Even though the Venice resident calls herself “open-minded,” she, and her Instagram followers, thinks this may be going too far.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wisconsin Parents Could Be Fined If Kids Are Bullies Game Of Thrones Oreos Are Coming Leonardo DiCaprio Helped Free 100 Whales A “Walking Dead” Spinoff Is in the Works Posthumous Dr. Seuss Book Coming in September Snowplow Driver Finds Car Buried In Snow With Woman Trapped Inside
Comments