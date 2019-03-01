Blueberry Bacon. Yay or Nay?

While shopping at her local Whole Foods, a California woman was shocked by what she saw in the bacon aisle. “What I beheld next was something I wasn’t prepared for,” she told TODAY Food.

The gourmet supermarket chain was selling raw bacon, marinated in flavors like blueberry, apple cinnamon, and even coffee.

Liz Pollack used terms like “stomach-turning” and “upsetting” to describe the display, saying, “Nothing is sacred, not even the most beloved of breakfast foods.”

Even though the Venice resident calls herself “open-minded,” she, and her Instagram followers, thinks this may be going too far.