      Weather Alert

Bluecoats Are Back, Starting With Free Canton Show at Centennial Plaza

Jul 30, 2021 @ 4:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Bluecoats drum corps has shaken off any pandemic dust, and will perform for free Sunday at Centennial Plaza.

CEO Mike Scott tells our Pam Cook it’s an all-day musical and food event starting at 12noon, with the Bluecoats performing at 8:30.

The “Party in the Plaza” kicks off a two-week tour.

In addition to all-day entertainment, Jerzee’s will be open and there will be food trucks.

Popular Posts
LeVar Burton to Make 'Jeopardy' Guest Host Debut on Monday
Netflix Getting a Live-Action Pokemon Series
'Ghostbusters' 2021 Shares More Clips!
TikToker Shares Interview Technique To "Guarantee" You Get The Job
‘Arthur’ To End At PBS Kids After Season 25
Connect With Us Listen To Us On