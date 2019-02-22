Blues Fest Headliners Announced

(WHBC) – The headliners for this summer’s Canton Blues Fest have been announced.

Details are in the following news release from the chamber of commerce.

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the headliners for the 2019 Canton Blues Fest.

This annual outdoor blues festival, now in its 18th year, will take place on Market Square (301 Market Ave. N) in downtown Canton on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, with headliners taking the stage nightly at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7: Tinsley Ellis – Since his Alligator debut 30 years ago, Southern blues-rock guitar wizard, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis has become a bona fide worldwide guitar hero.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8: Kenny Neal – One of the strongest modern proponents of Baton Rouge swamp blues, Kenny Neal is a second-generation southern Louisiana bluesman who is cognizant of the region’s venerable blues tradition and imaginative enough to steer it in fresh directions.

Opening acts Low Society and Andy T featuring Alabama Mike & Anson Funderburgh will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The jam-packed lineup features 18 unique blues acts on two stages, with live music running daily from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Visit CantonBluesFest.com for a full list of festival performers.

VIP Passes, which are on sale now, include complimentary food and beverages in the evening (after 5 p.m.) and incredible views of the stage all day.

Two-day VIP passes are available for $80; one-day passes are $50.

Purchase online at CantonBluesFest.com or by calling 330.458.2070.

For more information on the Canton Blues Fest, contact Andrea Hartman, event manager, Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, at andreah@cantonchamber.org or 330.458.2054.