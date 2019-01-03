Bob Einstein from Curb Your Enthusiasm Has Died at 76 By Sarah Peters | Jan 3, 2019 @ 6:19 AM Two time Emmy award winner Bob Einstein has died at age 76. He had recently been diagnosed with cancer. bob einsteincancaerdied SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Get Emotional on “Ellen” Netflix Wants You To Stop Doing The ‘Bird Box’ Challenge Florida Man Attacks McDonalds Employee Over Straws A Pink Wine Called “Unicorn Tears” Exists! Full Coachella Lineup Revealed Zoo Won’t Punish Rhino Who Sent Toddler To The Hospital