Body Found at Jackson Township Motel
A Canton man is facing murder and felonious assault charges in connection with a shooting late Sunday night.
Jackson Township Police say they were called to the Rodeway Inn on Sunset Strip Avenue for a report of a man down in the parking lot. The 35-year old victim had been shot. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. They haven’t released his name yet until his family can be notified.
Monday afternoon around 12:30 Cortez Watson of Plain Avenue was arrested and taken into custody for the shooting. They continue to investigate.