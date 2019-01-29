Body Found in Creek near Mill Street

The body of a Canton man last seen running from police on January 1st has been pulled from Nimishillen Creek… The Canton Police Department says that fire responders in a rescue boat located the body of 23-year-old Ja’Ron Nero yesterday afternoon; the body was found near Mill Street SE at the far southeast end of the city… He was being questioned by police about a domestic disturbance on Alan Page Drive when he ran off. The Stark County coroner confirmed the ID.