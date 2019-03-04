Body Found In Woods

(WHBC) – A person walking their dog in Springfield Township made a grisly discovery.

Police responded to a heavily wooded area behind 2225 Lee Road around noon on Sunday after the person called to report a body on a trail in the woods.

Springfield Township Police investigated the scene and the body was moved to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body was later identified as 42-year-old Lars Bias, of Akron.

There were no visible signs of foul play. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

Police say Bias last seen on February 7th at Cougarz Sports Bar on Arlington Road in Coventry Township.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is encouraged to call the Springfield Township Police Detective Bureau at (330) 734-4106