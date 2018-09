The body of a woman found among a pile of burning debris just outside the city of Barberton over the weekend has been identified as that of a Massillon resident… Police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kerri Blondheim; her death has been ruled a homicide… The body was discovered by firefighters Sunday, just 20 feet from the Barberton city limits in New Franklin.

