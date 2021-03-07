      Weather Alert

Body of Massillon Woman Reported Missing Found

Mar 7, 2021 @ 2:08pm

The search for a missing 64-year old Massillon woman who was suffering from Alzheimers has ended in tragedy. 

Jackson Township police say while continuing the investigation in the disappearance of Jane McClelland,  around 7:30 Sunday morning they found 

her body behind a large snowbank in the area of the Strip and Stark State College.  

Officials say at this time it is not believed there is any foul play.  Ms. McClelland’s body was transported to the Stark County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.  

On Saturday the police department had issued a release regarding her disappearance.  They said on Friday afternoon Officers responded to a call at Hudec Dental for a missing adult female. 

McClelland, a resident of Laurel’s of Massillon was dropped off at 1:00 pm for a dental appointment.  It was reported that she left Hudec Dental at approximately 4:30 pm and was dropped off at Giant Eagle on the Strip in Jackson Township. 

Popular Posts
Take Our Listener Survey And You Could Score A $50 Gift Card!
CDC Website Is Now In The Zombie Apocalypse Prep Business
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Jimmy's Vaccine Mishap
Comic-Con To Be Virtual Again This Year, Announces "Smaller" In-Person Event
Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When They First Met