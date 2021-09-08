Body of Ohio Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Attack to Process Through Home County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The body of the Ohio soldier killed in that ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan will be part of a procession past his high school in Milan and then to the funeral home in Berlin Heights on Wednesday.
The remains of 22-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak will arrive in Cleveland later Wednesday morning.
The procession starts once the private escort gets off the Ohio Turnpike at Route 250.