BodyCam Footage Shows Rescue Of Elderly Man Who Drove Into A Pond

Scary situation for Officer Joseph Rathnam when he started his shift Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Florida. A call came in that a vehicle had crashed into a pond, and an 81-year-old man was trapped inside.

When he and another officer arrived at the scene, they immediately threw off their duty belts and ballistic vests and dove right in. They had some help from a Good Samaritan, Roberto Garcia, who was driving home from lunch with his wife and kids. He dove right in too not even thinking there could be gators in the water!

The man is doing fine and is very thankful for the police and Mr. Garcia for saving his life.