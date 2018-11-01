“Bohemian Rhapsody” Opens Tonight!

The long awaited biographical film of Queen’s Freddie Mercury debuts tonight! Already the movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Over in the UK, it was the highest grossing film on it’s opening weekend.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” follows the story of the band’s rise to fame, and Freddie Mercury’s struggles as he surrounds himself with bad influences while he tries to break away from Queen for his solo career. He later reunites with his old band-mates to put on one of the greatest rock concerts of all time.