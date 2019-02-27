Boil Alert Issued

(WHBC) – Officials have issued a precautionary boil alert for some people in the Uniontown area.

The Stark County Water District says the primary areas affected are; 9700 Cleveland Avenue NW to 13800 Cleveland Avenue NW, The Highlands on Mogadore Avenue and Hoover Estates on Lake Center.

Property owners who have wells are not affected.

Officials say due to a low pressure event organisms that cause illness in people may have entered the water supply.

The Stark County Water District says people should take the following precautions;

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Describe symptoms of the waterborne disease. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The Stark County Water District has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.

What is being done?

We are investigating and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible.