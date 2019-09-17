Bond for Accused Jackson Killer Set at $5 Million

STOW, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond for a 75-year-old Jackson Township man accused in a couple of brutal cold-case killings in Tallmadge was set at $5 million on Monday.
Gustave Sapharas entered not guilty pleas to aggravated murder and other charges.
He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Karen Bentz of Akron in 1970 and 21-year-old Loretta Jean Davis of Brimfield Township in 1975.
Both were fatally stabbed in the chest and left along the side of the road.
He has a lengthy criminal history.
The victims were mostly women and the crimes were generally violent.