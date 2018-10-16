Bosa’s Season Over At Ohio State

(official Ohio State press release)

Nick Bosa Intends to Withdraw from School

He chooses to focus on rehab and training

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will no longer realize the talents on the football field of All-American defensive end Nick Bosa, who decided this week he intends to withdraw from school in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts. Bosa, a true junior from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was considered by many as the top player in college football this year before he sustained a core muscle injury against TCU. He had surgery Sept. 20 and no timetable was set for his return.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

Bosa was dominant in his three starts this season for the Buckeyes. His 6.0 tackles-for-loss, totaling 43 yards, ranked 10th nationally at the time and were accumulated in only about three halves of football. His four quarterback sacks – third-most nationally through Week 3 – included a strip sack of TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson that resulted in a fumble and an Ohio State touchdown in the hard-fought win. He also had recovered two fumbles, one for a touchdown against Oregon State.

Bosa had tied his career high in tackles – five – twice in the first three games of the season and was leading the team in tackles with 14 at the time of his injury.

From St. Thomas Aquinas High School, the 6-4, 263-pound Bosa played in 30 games during his Ohio State career. His statistics were remarkably similar to his brother Joey’s stats through 30 games:

§ Joey had 34.5 tackles for loss and Nick had 29.0;

§ Joey had 21.0 quarterback sacks and Nick had 17.5; and

§ Joey had two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns and Nick had two and one, respectively.

Each brother was named a first-team All-American and a Big Ten Conference Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. Joey earned that honor twice in addition to being named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year. He was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft (Los Angeles Chargers).

The Bosa brothers played in 71 Ohio State games between 2013 and 2018. Ohio State was 63-8 in those 71 games and 40-3 against teams from the Big Ten.

