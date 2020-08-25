Both Sides Critical of Articles of Impeachment Drafted Against Governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Opinion polls have shown that a large majority of people believe Governor Mike DeWine is doing a good job with the pandemic.
A few lawmakers aren’t happy though.
Republican State Rep John Becker from the Cincinnati area and two other representatives have drafted ten articles of impeachment against the governor, saying he has violated the state and U.S. constitutions and meddled in the running of the primary election.
The governor’s office says DeWine is just trying to save lives.
State Republican Party Chair Jane Timken in a statement calls the effort “feeble’ and “baseless”.
Democrats point out that Republicans allowed former Speaker and indicted Representative Larry Householder to stay in office.