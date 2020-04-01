Boxer Becomes Wine Delivery Dog
A winery in Maryland has found a unique way to deliver wine for curbside pickup. The owners dog, Soda Pup, has become a trained delivery dog! He wears a special backpack that can hold 2 bottles of wine and he takes the bottles from the front door of the winery to the waiting customer by the curb.
The owner says she double checks to make sure there are no geese or squirrels when he goes outside so he doesn’t get distracted. And there’s a special pouch in the backpack for treats that the customer can ‘tip’ him with when he delivers their wine.
Customers have the choice of a 2 legged delivery or 4 legged delivery and the owner says every time the customers choose to have Soda Pup bring them their wine.