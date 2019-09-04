Boy Gives Up Money Saved for Disney World Trip for Dorian Donations
Someone needs to give this kid a free trip to Disney, with all the bells and whistles! A young boy in South Carolina who was saving up for a trip to Disney World, decided to donate his money instead. Wow! He used the money to buy hot dogs, chips and water for residents evacuating the Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian. He can be seen holding a sign in front of his home that reads, Dorian evacuees FREE hot dogs and water. The generosity of children always amazes me. We could all learn a lesson from this young man.