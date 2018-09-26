Boy Who Parks Bike In Same Spot, Gets Parking Sign
By Sarah Peters
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 8:58 AM

Every day, Christie Dietz’s son parks his bike by the same lamppost. One day when the pair arrived to park his bike, they saw a surprise: someone put a sign up for his bike.

 


 

Dietz doesn’t know who left the sign for her son, but it brightened their day so much she plans on leaving a note to thank the person who did it.

