Boy Who Parks Bike In Same Spot, Gets Parking Sign

Every day, Christie Dietz’s son parks his bike by the same lamppost. One day when the pair arrived to park his bike, they saw a surprise: someone put a sign up for his bike.

My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it 😊 pic.twitter.com/rYC8jCTD5L — Christie Dietz (@asausagehastwo) September 24, 2018





Dietz doesn’t know who left the sign for her son, but it brightened their day so much she plans on leaving a note to thank the person who did it.