Boy with Autism Wears Special Costume for Family Photos
By Sarah Peters
Sep 28, 2018 @ 6:57 AM
For children with autism, taking a photo can be an extremely stressful experience. Levi, who is eight years old, has trouble when his mom wants to take family photos. His mom, 26-year-old Samantha Bishop, is a professional photographer.

When Bishop has tried to take photos of Levi in the past, it has taken up to two hours for the shoot to finish. But this past session was different. It only took 20 minutes! That is because Bishop tried a different approach with Levi. Instead of trying to have him pose or smile, she had Levi wear a special T Rex costume.

She shared the photos, and the story of their experience, to Facebook.

