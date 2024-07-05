Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Boy With Lawncare Business Lives Out His Dream Of Cutting Grass At The Airport

July 5, 2024 12:56PM EDT
11-year-old Quentin Hines Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, has turned his passion for lawn care into a thriving business.  Even recruited some fellow fifth graders to train and help him with his business. But he’s always had his sights on a bigger goal: mowing at the Charlotte airport.  CBS mornings helped make that happen in a day set up just for him!

Then, he got to join the grounds crew for the Carolina Panthers!!!

