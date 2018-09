A Jackson Township man is in the Stark County jail, accused of killing his girlfriend’s baby son… 27-year-old Aaron McKimm was arrested on Wednesday; he is to be in court today… 8-month-old Brantley Bechtel was beaten in the head and badly shaken in McKimm’s Limerick Avenue NW back in June; he died a few weeks later… McKimm had said the child had fallen.

