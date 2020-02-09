      Weather Alert

Boys District Tournament Seeds Announced

Feb 9, 2020 @ 5:22pm

D1 Canton District

  1. Green
  2. McKinley
  3. Boardman
  4. GlenOak
  5. Hoover
  6. Wooster
  7. Massillon
  8. Perry
  9. Dover
  10. Jackson
  11. Alliance
  12. Lake
  13. Fitch

D2 Canton District

  1. Triway
  2. Louisville
  3. Copley
  4. Fairless
  5. Buchtel
  6. Northwest
  7. Coventry
  8. Akron East
  9. Marlington
  10. Norton
  11. Canton South
  12. Springfield

In the D2 East District, Minerva is the 13 seed.

D3 Salem District

  1. Waterloo
  2. N. Middletown Springfield
  3. Columbiana
  4. South Range
  5. Canton Central Catholic
  6. Cardinal Mooney
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas
  8. East Canton
  9. Campbell Memorial
  10. Col. Crestview
  11. East Palestine
  12. United
  13. Rootstown

In the D3 East District, Sandy Valley is the 9 seed.

 

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Gatsby is Looking for a Family! And We are Looking for Volunteers!
Terms Of Use