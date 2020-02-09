Boys District Tournament Seeds Announced
D1 Canton District
- Green
- McKinley
- Boardman
- GlenOak
- Hoover
- Wooster
- Massillon
- Perry
- Dover
- Jackson
- Alliance
- Lake
- Fitch
D2 Canton District
- Triway
- Louisville
- Copley
- Fairless
- Buchtel
- Northwest
- Coventry
- Akron East
- Marlington
- Norton
- Canton South
- Springfield
In the D2 East District, Minerva is the 13 seed.
D3 Salem District
- Waterloo
- N. Middletown Springfield
- Columbiana
- South Range
- Canton Central Catholic
- Cardinal Mooney
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- East Canton
- Campbell Memorial
- Col. Crestview
- East Palestine
- United
- Rootstown
In the D3 East District, Sandy Valley is the 9 seed.