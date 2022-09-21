Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume
September 21, 2022 8:15AM EDT
Brad Pitt unveiled 9 sculptures at a Finnish art museum, the Sara Hildén Art Museum, as part of a larger exhibit. Pitt, billed as a “largely self-taught” artist, said his pieces are part of his emotional rebirth. He started creating art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.
He said: “To me, it’s about self-reflection,” “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”
Oh, and he says he’s seen every season of the British reality show “The Great Pottery Throw Down!”