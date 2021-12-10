      Weather Alert

Brad Pitt Finds It Hard To Date But “Wants To Find Someone Special”

Dec 10, 2021 @ 8:29am

Brad Pitt “would dearly love to date again” amid his ongoing drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — but he has some hesitation.

“[He wants to] find that special someone to be with long-term,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The trouble is that he hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.”

He has had his love life “scrutinized” in the public eye over the years, the source adds, but is “focused on his family, charities and work” for the time being. “Those are his main priorities,” the insider tells Us. He’s also hoping that he and Angelina “can forgive each other”.

