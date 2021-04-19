Brainstorming on Honoring Deceased PFHOF Members Leads to Special Enshrinement Event
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The idea of an early Enshrinement event on NFL Draft weekend for nine now-deceased new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame came together just recently.
VP of Communications at the Hall Rich Derossiers says they sat down with the league, the NFL Network and ESPN and brainstormed.
The private event with the families of those nine men being honored posthumously happens April 28 at Umstaddt Hall, but will be played back Saturday night on the NFL Network and later on ESPN2.