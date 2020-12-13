Looking for something easy to make for Christmas morning breakfast? Look no further, this breakfast pizza is so easy and you can prep most of it the night before to make your morning even quicker!
What you need:
Cheese Sauce:
1 tbs of butter
1 tbs of flour
1 cup of milk
1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 tsp of salt
Eggs:
4 eggs
1/4 cup of milk
1/4 tsp of salt
1/4 pound of sausage
Pizza crust (I used a store bought crust)
Shredded Mozzarella
What you do:
Melt butter and whisk in flour
Cook for about 3 minutes
Add milk and bring to a boil, whisk occasionally and continue cooking for 3 minutes
Remove from heat and stir in cheddar cheese and salt
Combine eggs with milk and salt and scramble
Add cheese sauce to crust, top with browned sausage, eggs, and mozzarella cheese.
Bake at 375 until cheese is melted.