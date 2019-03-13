BREAKING: Big New Face Heading To Cleveland

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants reacts after missing a catch against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

News of a trade between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants is bringing a bold, flamboyant personality to the Browns in 2019 is now official. Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. has officially joined the Browns and will be another player to support young quarterback Baker Mayfield in his second season.

The team traded Jabrill Peppers and two draft picks in next month’s NFL Draft to New York in order to acquire Beckham, who has quite the track record for both performance and showmanship on the field.