      Weather Alert

BREAKING: Governor DeWine to address sports on Tuesday, August 18th

Aug 13, 2020 @ 3:11pm

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will address sports next Tuesday.

He did say today that fans will be limited, but they sense that parents will want to see their kids play. He also stated that the decision to actually play sports will be decided by the parents and the schools.

He will go into more detail on Tuesday. DeWine and his team have been working with the OHSAA to make playing sports safe.

 

 

