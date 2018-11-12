BREAKING NEWS: Stan Lee has Died
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
Nov 12, 2018 @ 2:05 PM
at the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 at The IMDb Yacht on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California.

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important heroesMarvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.

Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and the du went on to create many timeless characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.

Stans daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Stevie Wonder’s Son Was Pretty Amazing on ‘DWTS Juniors’ Last Night Terrified Woman Drives Through California Fire Relive Chubb’s 92 Yard TD Run Wisconsin Woman Finds McCalls “129 Ways to Find a Husband” From 1958 Passenger Sews Clothes Into Coat to Avoid Baggage Fees 2018 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees
Comments