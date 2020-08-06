BREAKING: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor says as of now, has no symptoms.
As a part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, DeWine was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. The Governor’s test came back positive.
The Governor, along with first lady Fran DeWine are both heading back to Columbus where they will be tested again. A press released issued from the DeWine administration says the Governor plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home for the next 14 days.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted was also tested prior to the visit. His test came back negative.
WHBC will provide updates on the story when they become available.