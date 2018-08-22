Brewdog Hotel Opening In Columbus

My next vacation is a drive away. Taps in every room, dog friendly, what more could I ask for?

BrewDog will celebrate the opening of its new “beer-hotel” in Canal Winchester, a city near Columbus, this weekend.

The brewery said the hotel, named the DogHouse, is the “world’s first craft beer hotel,” according to BrewDog’s website.

The DogHouse features 32 rooms, including eight deluxe suites and a workout facility, according to our media partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

Guests will also have views of the brewery throughout in order to watch the brewers work.

Other features include a lobby bar with games and activities, a marketplace for takeaway food, international continental breakfast daily, and select dog-friendly rooms.

All rooms include in-room refrigerators stocked with BrewDog beers, in-shower fridges, in-room taps, 42-inch flat screens, and plenty more.

In addition to the craft beer escape, BrewDog has also unveiled its on-site, interactive beer museum. This 6,000 square-foot space provides a journey through the brewing process, a deep dive into the history of craft beer, and a hands-on experience of ‘the fundamental four’ ingredients that contribute to the creation of a craft beer.

Established in 2007, BrewDog has grown from selling craft beer in the United Kingdom to exporting to 60 countries and 49 bars around the world.

The first night patrons can sleep at the DogHouse hotel will be Aug. 26, according to the website.

