Bride Asks 100-Year-Old Grandma To Be Her Flower Girl

When Jillian Klatte was planning her wedding, she decided she needed to find a special role for her grandma Ruthie. “She’s awesome; she’s a rock star.”

Ruthie is an avid gardener, so why not have Grandma Ruthie be her flower girl? Who better to scatter flower petals down the aisle? Here’s the thing about Ruthie…she recently turned 100 years old!

“She’s been a role model for me my whole life. So, I just said, I want my grandma to do it,” Jillian said.

Attendants loved watching Ruthie, who was wearing roses, make it up the aisle before the beautiful bride!