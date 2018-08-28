Bride Cancels Wedding, Blames Guests!

A bridezilla took to Facebook to rant about how she did not receive money to pay for HER wedding. Susan was ready to have the wedding of her dreams. The only problem? She didn’t have the money to pay for it. Her dream wedding in Aruba would’ve cost around $60,000! So she asked all of her guests to give her $1,000 each! Can you believe that? When her guests didn’t give her the money, she took to Facebook to “call out” her friends and family. She blamed them for having to cancel her extravagant wedding in Aruba. She also called out her fiance’s family and her maid of honor for promising to give money, but then deciding against it.

