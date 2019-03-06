Bride Slammed After Claiming She Kicked Sister Out of Wedding Over ‘Inappropriate’ Speech

A bride shared a story of kicking her sister out of her wedding because she said her sister, who happened to be the maid of honor, shared an inappropriate speech at the wedding.

The bride was mad because the maid of honor made the speech about her and not about the bride.

She brought up her battle with depression and how the groom supported her and helped her through it. She knew in that moment that he was the man for her sister.

The bride shared her story on Reddit.

The bride then asked her sister to leave the wedding because all of the attention was on her. The groom disapproved of this but her mother approved of it. The sister left without argument.

Reddit let the bride have it! They felt she was wrong.

Was the bride wrong to throw her sister out?