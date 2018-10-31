There is a potential bride (she’s not even engaged yet but is anticipating she will be) who is making 7 of her friends compete for 4 bridesmaids spots. Here is what she is asking them to do to be considered:
1- host a couples party at a venue (NOT their own home)
2- give them a wedding gift of either cash or check that’s at least $500
3-buy either her or her groom a ‘day of gift’ of at least $100
4-“attend every shower/party” that the couple holds and give them an additional gift worth at least $50 at each on.
5-sign a contract promising to meet all the requirements or else reimburse the couple “for the time we wasted and the stress of causing problems”.
Bridezilla Demands Friends Compete to be Bridesmaids
There is a potential bride (she’s not even engaged yet but is anticipating she will be) who is making 7 of her friends compete for 4 bridesmaids spots. Here is what she is asking them to do to be considered: