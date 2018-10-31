Bridezilla Demands Friends Compete to be Bridesmaids

There is a potential bride (she’s not even engaged yet but is anticipating she will be) who is making 7 of her friends compete for 4 bridesmaids spots. Here is what she is asking them to do to be considered:

1- host a couples party at a venue (NOT their own home)

2- give them a wedding gift of either cash or check that’s at least $500

3-buy either her or her groom a ‘day of gift’ of at least $100

4-“attend every shower/party” that the couple holds and give them an additional gift worth at least $50 at each on.

5-sign a contract promising to meet all the requirements or else reimburse the couple “for the time we wasted and the stress of causing problems”.