‘Bridgerton’ Fans Mortified By Explicit Sex Scenes As They Watch Netflix Drama With Their Parents
If you haven’t seen Bridgerton on Netflix, here’s a little warning before you tune into the period drama with your parents. The sex scenes are steamy! According to fans who watch the drama, the sex scenes were so explicit they were embarrassed by watching them with their parents.
“Who thought watching #Bridgerton with my parents was a good idea,” tweeted a fan. Another fan tweeted, “Unwittingly watched #Bridgerton with my parents. It got too awkward midway through episode 5 so I faked a coughing fit and went to get a glass of water … for the rest of the series. Learn from my mistakes, friends.”
Bridgerton’s lead character, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor told Grazia Magazine: “My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne.” Yeah, Daphne, no one wants to see that with their parents. Have you ever watch a steamy sex scene with your parents accidentally?