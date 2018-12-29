Brinkman Sentenced to Death in Cleveland, Stark Trial Next

(WHBC) – Now that a 46-year-old Cleveland-area man has been sentenced to death for killing three people there, he could face the same outcome soon in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

George Brinkman Jr. is headed to Ohio’s death row after sentencing on Friday for the June 2017 murders of a North Royalton woman and her two adult daughters.

He faces two aggravated murder charges for the shooting deaths of Gene and Roberta John inside their Lake Township home.

That happened the day after the triple murder.