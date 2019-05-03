Brinkman To Go On Trial This Summer

(WHBC) – A man already on death row for killing three women in Cuyahoga County has a trial date set for July for the killing of a Lake Township couple.

George Brinkman, 47, is to stand trial on aggravated murder charges on July 15th for the 2017 shooting deaths of Gene and Roberta John in their Mount Pleasant Street NE home.

The charges come with death penalty specifications.

Prosecutors say Brinkman killed the couple while he was house sitting their Lake Township home in June 2017.

In December, Brinkman was sentenced to death for the killings of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters Taylor Pifer and Kylie Pifer in North Royalton.