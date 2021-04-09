Britain’s Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died
The British royal family announced Friday that Prince Philip died. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was 99 years old.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle….The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” Prince Philip had been hospitalized in February for an infection and heart condition. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2017.
No funeral arrangements have been announced yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.